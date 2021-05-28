Barrymore pool death: Police seek advice in Stuart Lubbock murder case
Police are seeking "early advice" in the case of a man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Stuart Lubbock at the home of entertainer Michael Barrymore.
The 50-year-old suspect, who has not been named, was arrested in Cheshire on 17 March in connection with the death of Mr Lubbock in 2001.
Essex Police said a file had been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
The CPS said it has "provided ongoing support" to police.
In complex cases, officers can ask for early advice to help advance their investigation and provide guidance as to what will be needed to complete a full file of evidence for submission.
Mr Lubbock had been attending a party at Mr Barrymore's luxury home in Roydon, near Harlow, with eight other people on 31 March 2001 when he died.
A post-mortem examination showed the 31-year-old had suffered severe internal injuries that suggested he had been sexually assaulted.
Alcohol, ecstasy and cocaine were found in his bloodstream.
A coroner later recorded an open verdict in the case.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault and murder after "significant new information" came to light, Essex Police said.
The force said earlier this month that, following a "substantial and detailed investigation", it would be submitting a file to the CPS "for their consideration and decision".This stage of the process, which could last weeks, will not end with a charging decision.
Mr Lubbock's father, Terry Lubbock, has campaigned for justice for his son.
The 76-year-old, who earlier this year revealed he has terminal cancer, said he has "done my best now for my son".
In response to the update from the police and CPS, he said: "This is good news. At least there is some movement.
"I'm pleased that they (the CPS) have got the file. Slowly, slowly, as the saying goes."
An Essex Police spokesman said: "The file has now been submitted to the CPS for early advice on the evidence."
A CPS spokesman said: "We are assisting Essex Police and have provided ongoing support."
The suspect has been released under investigation.
