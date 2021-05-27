Stansted Airport to reclaim expansion appeal costs from council
- Published
Stansted Airport will look to reclaim "hundreds of thousands of pounds" from a council after it won its appeal over expansion plans.
Uttlesford District Council last year rejected proposals to increase the Essex airport's passenger cap to 43 million a year.
It was against the advice of officers who recommended approval of proposals.
An inquiry by the Planning Inspectorate found "overwhelmingly in favour of the grant of planning permission".
A spokesman for Uttlesford District Council said: "We acknowledge the inspectors' decisions, although are of course disappointed.
"We will need to take advice on the justification given for the respective decisions, including consulting with counsel, before commenting further."
Stansted Airport's managing director Steve Griffiths said: "It's clear from the public inquiry and inspectors' report that this should have been approved by the council planning committee.
"It shouldn't have gone this far."
The council had originally approved the plan, but after the Residents for Uttlesford group took control from the Conservatives in May 2019, the decision was referred back to the planning committee.
The airport appealed against the decision and already had permission to increase capacity from 28 million to 35 million passengers.
At the time, Residents for Uttlesford leader of the council John Lodge said: "Expanding Stansted up to the size of Gatwick is unnecessary as it can continue to be a major employer and contributor to the regional economy without this expansion."
Mr Griffiths said the airport had "incurred unnecessary expense" due to the appeal but was "pleased with the result".
The airport will review all costs before "opening conversating with the council about reclaiming", he said.
"It is too early to say exactly what the number we will be but it is hundreds of thousands of pounds."
Mr Griffiths said the airport would look to reclaim costs that were "reasonable and proportionate".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk