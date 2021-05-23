Witham attack: Woman seriously hurt after asking teens to move
- Published
A woman was seriously injured and left lying in a road after confronting a group of teenagers causing a disturbance near her home, police said.
The victim, in her 40s, was taken to hospital after the "shocking" assault on Church Street, Witham, Essex, at about 22:40 BST on Saturday.
Her injuries are no longer believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
Police believe six teenagers, described as white and aged about 15 and 16, were involved in the attack.
Ch Insp Colin Cox, district commander for Braintree and Uttlesford, said: "This was a shocking attack by a group of young individuals who left a woman lying in the street alone and injured.
"Although we understand that those living in the area will find this alarming, I would like to reassure the community that incidents such as this are rare and that our teams will be investigating all possible leads to identify these individuals."
Ch Insp Cox said officers would be conducting "high-visibility" patrols, adding they "will challenge all individuals who seek to act in ways that are simply unacceptable".