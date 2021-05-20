Hatfield Heath fire: Barn destroyed and two buildings damaged
A wooden barn has been destroyed and two other buildings damaged in a fire.
Firefighters went to Needham Green Road, in Hatfield Heath, Essex, at 01:18 BST.
The blaze is under control and crews are working to dampen hotspots, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said.
The two metal-cladded barns damaged in the blaze had farm vehicles inside. An investigation to find the cause of the blaze will take place, the fire service said.
