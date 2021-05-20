BBC News

Hatfield Heath fire: Barn destroyed and two buildings damaged

Published
image copyrightSawbridgeworth Fire
image captionA wooden barn was destroyed and two metal-cladded buildings were damaged in the blaze

A wooden barn has been destroyed and two other buildings damaged in a fire.

Firefighters went to Needham Green Road, in Hatfield Heath, Essex, at 01:18 BST.

The blaze is under control and crews are working to dampen hotspots, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said.

The two metal-cladded barns damaged in the blaze had farm vehicles inside. An investigation to find the cause of the blaze will take place, the fire service said.

image copyrightSawbridgeworth Fire
image captionCrews from Leaden Roding, Old Harlow, Sawbridgeworth, Harlow, Chelmsford and Halstead attended the fire
image copyrightSawbridgeworth Fire
image captionFirefighters remained at the scene on Thursday morning to ensure hotspots were fully extinguished

