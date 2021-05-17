Harlow: Wedding ring stolen from dead woman in hospital
A man has been left "distressed" after an engagement ring and a wedding ring were stolen from his dead wife's hand in hospital.
The woman was admitted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex, after a fall at her home on 6 March.
Essex Police said the woman died three days later with her husband by her side.
PC Daniel Burns from the force said the two rings "very special to the husband" and were bought in America.
It was when the husband returned to the ward to collect his wife's personal items following her death he noticed that the rings were missing.
Police said the rings were on the woman's hand when she was admitted to hospital and they were not removed during any treatment.
The combined value of both rings was $19,000, approximately £13,500, police said.
PC Burns said: "The husband is, of course, incredibly distressed and upset by this.
"We are looking to speak to anyone who might have any information on the whereabouts of these rings or if anyone has attempted to sell them on."
Sharon McNally, director of nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals at the hospital, said: "We are extremely concerned regarding this distressing incident".
