Chigwell & Hainault United Synagogue rabbi in "cowardly" attack
- Published
A rabbi has needed hospital treatment after he was assaulted in a "cowardly" attack outside his synagogue.
Essex Police responded to reports of a religiously-aggravated assault on a man in his 30s in Limes Avenue, Chigwell, just after 13:15 BST on Sunday.
The victim has been named locally as Rabbi Rafi Goodwin from the Chigwell & Hainault United Synagogue.
Two teenagers are reported to have spoken about his religion in a derogatory way and assaulted him.
Essex Police called for anyone with any information to come forward.
The force said it was thought two boys, believed to be aged between 15 and 18, stepped out in front of the victim's vehicle while he was driving and shouted at him before going on to damage his car.
When he got out to confront them, he was attacked with an unknown object and needed hospital treatment, although police have not revealed the extent of his injuries.
His phone was also stolen.
'Cowardly attack'
The boys have both been described as being of Asian ethnicity.
One was about 5ft 9in (1.75m) tall, with Afro-style hair and wearing a black jacket. The other was described as being 5ft 7in (1.7m) tall, and wearing a black jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms. It is thought both left the scene on foot.
A police spokesman said it knew the incident might be "concerning" for those in the area.
"We are working quickly to identify those responsible and to liaise with community leaders for any further support for those impacted," he said.
Chigwell is in the Epping Forest district of Essex, while Hainault is in the London Borough of Redbridge.
Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, said: "Essex Police have confirmed that they are treating today's attack on Rabbi Rafi as an anti-Semitic hate crime, however police are not linking the motives of this crime to heightened tensions in the Middle East and the current hostilities in Israel and Palestine.
"We are proud of our community and all parts of the community in Redbridge, we unequivocally condemn this attack and will continue to work together to support each other."
