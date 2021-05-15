Covid: Concern as Indian variant detected in Essex
- Published
The Indian variant of Covid-19 has been detected in Essex, the county's public health chief has confirmed.
Essex County Council director of public health Dr Mike Gogarty said the cases were mostly in Chelmsford but was not sure how many.
Cases of the strain have almost trebled nationally in the past week, Public Health England figures showed.
Boris Johnson warned it could disrupt plans to lift lockdown restrictions on 21 June.
He also announced the wait between vaccine doses will be cut from 12 weeks to eight for the over-50s and clinically vulnerable in response.
Dr Gogarty told BBC Essex he was "worried" about the Indian variant, which is thought to be more transmissible.
He said if rates in Essex merited surge testing he "wouldn't hesitate" in rolling it out.
Surge testing is already taking place in other areas across England where virus variants have been found, including postcodes within several London boroughs, Sefton, Worcestershire, and Nottingham.
Meanwhile The Army is to be deployed in Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen to help with mass testing.
On Monday, England is due to move into the next stage of lockdown easing.
Changes include six people or two households being allowed to meet indoors and pubs, restaurants, cafes and bars will be able to serve customers inside.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk