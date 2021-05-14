Reality TV's Stephen Bear charged with sharing sexual images
Reality TV star Stephen Bear has been charged with sharing sexual images.
The 31-year-old, of Loughton, Essex, faces allegations of voyeurism, disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress and harassment without violence.
He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on 2 July.
Mr Bear won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016 after appearing on MTV's Ex on the Beach in 2015 and 2016.
He also co-presented Just Tattoo Of Us with Charlotte Crosby on MTV in 2017, appeared on Channel 4's Celebs Go Dating in 2017 and featured in an episode of BBC Three's Eating with My Ex in 2019.
A statement from Essex Police said: "A man has been charged in connection with an investigation into the disclosure of intimate photographs without consent.
"Stephen Bear, 31, of Bryony Close, Loughton was arrested in January.
"He has now been charged with voyeurism, disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and harassment without violence."
