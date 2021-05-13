BBC News

Colchester pub crash: Bandile Xozumti admits causing the death of musician Stuart McClung

Published
image copyrightFacebook
image captionStuart McClung from Colchester played guitar with reggae band the New Town Kings

A man has admitted causing the death of a musician who died when he was hit by a car that crashed into a pub.

Bandile Xozumti, 41, of Waterside Lane, Colchester, pleaded guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court to causing death by careless driving in November 2019.

He was driving a car which crashed into the Spinnaker pub, in Hythe Quay, killing Stuart McClung, 36, who played guitar with the New Town Kings band.

Xozumti will be sentenced at the same court in June.

At an inquest hearing in November 2019, Essex Coroner's Court in Chelmsford heard that Mr McClung had died at the scene from multiple injuries in the early hours of 3 November.

Several other people also sustained injuries in the collision.

image captionThe car crashed into the pub's smoking area, an inquest hearing earlier heard

