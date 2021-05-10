BBC News

Laindon death: James Gibbons stabbed multiple times in abdomen

image copyrightEssex Police
image captionJames Gibbons was a father-of-four who had just celebrated his two-year-old twin daughters' birthday

A father-of-four who died outside his home had been stabbed multiple times in his abdomen, an inquest heard.

James Gibbons, 34, died soon after he was found unconscious in Iris Mews, Laindon, near Basildon in Essex, shortly after 21:30 BST on 2 May.

Police believe he had been going to the aid of another man when he himself was stabbed.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with his murder and is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court later.

A post-mortem examination found he had died from stab wounds to the abdomen.

Chelmsford coroner's officer Paul Baker said: "Mr Gibbons was found unconscious lying outside his home address.

"He had been stabbed a number of times.

"An ambulance was called and paramedics worked on him, but his death was confirmed at the scene."

image copyrightEssex Police
image captionHis family said they were devastated by their pointless loss

Mr Gibbons, a self-employed plumber, had been celebrating his two-year-old twins' birthdays on the day he died.

His family described him as an "amazing father" and said they were "absolutely broken beyond belief" by his death.

The inquest into his death was opened and adjourned pending the conclusion of the police investigation.

image captionEmergency services were called to Iris Mews, Laindon, on Sunday evening

