Waltham Abbey: Boy charged with murder after man hit by car
A teenager has been charged with murder after a man died two days after being hit a car.
Neil Darnell, 50, from Waltham Abbey, died following a collision in Farm Hill Road in the Essex town, at 10:00 BST on 16 April.
A 17-year-old boy from the Cheshunt area in neighbouring Hertfordshire was arrested in Harlow on Saturday, Essex Police said.
He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court later.
Officers said they were continuing their investigation into the circumstances behind the death and renewed their request for information or footage.
