James Gibbons death: Boy, 16, in court charged with murder
A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of a father of four who was stabbed to death in the street where he lived.
James Gibbons, 34, was attacked at Iris Mews, Laindon, near Basildon in Essex at about 21:30 BST on Sunday.
Police believe the plumber had gone to the aid of another man and died during an argument that followed.
The boy was remanded in custody by Chelmsford magistrates to appear at the town's Crown Court on Monday.
On Thursday, Essex Police said six teenagers had been arrested as part of the investigation.
A 13-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder and a 14-year-old boy held in connection with Mr Gibbons' death have been released on bail.
Another 13-year-old boy has been released on bail in connection with an assault, while two girls, aged 15 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder will not face charges, officers said.
Earlier on Sunday Mr Gibbons had celebrated his two-year-old twin daughters' birthday at home, his family said.
In a statement released through Essex Police, they said: "We are absolutely broken beyond belief at this pointless loss which has had a devastating effect on us all.
"James was the kind of person who would always be prepared to help anyone less fortunate than himself, which is what he was doing on Sunday night."
