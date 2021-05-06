Laindon death: James Gibbons was 'fantastic bloke', neighbour says
A father of four who was fatally stabbed while coming to the aid of another man was a "fantastic bloke" who helped his neighbours, a friend said.
James Gibbons, 34, was attacked at Iris Mews, Laindon, near Basildon in Essex, shortly after 21:30 BST on Sunday.
Three boys and two girls, aged 13 to 16, have been arrested on suspicion of murder, with three released on bail.
"He always spoke highly of everybody else and helped everybody whenever he could," said a neighbour.
The man, who did not want to be named, added: "Like the rest of us around here, we are a community who stick together - we had drinks together, had barbecues together.
"If you were in trouble, you only needed to ask. We are all like that around here."
He said neighbours were coping "not terribly well".
"It's on your doorstep," he added.
"I've got children and grandchildren, you can't put into words what a wife, husband, a brother, sister could be going through when something like this happens.
"It's absolutely traumatic."
The 34-year-old, who ran his own bathroom fitting company, had just spent the day celebrating the second birthday of his twin daughters.
In a statement released through Essex Police, Mr Gibbons' family said: "We are absolutely broken beyond belief at this pointless loss which has had a devastating effect on us all.
"James was the kind of person who would always be prepared to help anyone less fortunate than himself, which is what he was doing on Sunday night."
The investigation in Iris Mews continued on Thursday, with officers dredging a drain near to where the attack took place.
Jake Smith, who lives on the same estate, told the BBC he heard police sirens and commotion on Sunday night.
"It's the normal thing to hear around here," he added.
"I knew of him, everyone said he was a nice guy, family man.
"The whole community is down.
"Everyone is just saddened by it."
Det Ch Supt Steve Jennings previously said Mr Gibbons "lost his life during an altercation which ensued with a group of young people not directly known to him".
He appealed for anyone with information to contact officers on 101.
