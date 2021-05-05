Laindon death: James Gibbons was 'amazing father' says family
- Published
A man who died after being stabbed was an "amazing father" who would "always be prepared to help anyone less fortunate", his family said.
James Gibbons, 34, died soon after he was attacked at Iris Mews, Laindon, near Basildon in Essex, shortly after 21:30 BST on Sunday.
Five teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder and three have been released on bail, Essex Police said.
Mr Gibbons' family said they were "absolutely broken beyond belief".
Police believe the father-of-four had been going to the aid of another man when he himself was stabbed.
In a statement released through Essex Police, the family paid tribute to Mr Gibbons, saying he was an "amazing father of four young children, engaged to his partner of 11 years and was a loving and supportive son and brother".
The 34-year-old, who ran his own bathroom fitting company, had just spent the day celebrating the second birthday of his twin girls.
The family said: "James was the kind of person who would always be prepared to help anyone less fortunate than himself, which is what he was doing on Sunday night.
"We are absolutely broken beyond belief at this pointless loss which has had a devastating effect on us all."
Det Ch Supt Steve Jennings said Mr Gibbons "lost his life during an altercation which ensued with a group of young people not directly known to him".
He appealed for anyone with information to contact officers on 101.
Police said those arrested were three boys and two girls, aged between 13 and 16.
Three of them have been released on police bail until later this month.
