Stuart Lubbock: CPS to consider charges over Barrymore party death

Published
image copyrightFamily handout/PA Media
image captionStuart Lubbock died following a party at TV presenter Michael Barrymore's home near Harlow in March 2001

Prosecutors will consider whether to charge a man arrested on suspicion of murdering a guest at entertainer Michael Barrymore's home in 2001.

Stuart Lubbock, 31, died in hospital after being found unconscious in the TV presenter's pool in Roydon, Essex.

A man was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault and murder and released under investigation in March.

Essex Police said a file would be submitted "imminently" to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The 50-year-old suspect, who has not been named, was arrested on 17 March in Cheshire after "significant new information" emerged, the force said.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionStuart Lubbock was found unconscious in Michael Barrymore's pool

Mr Lubbock, a butcher from Harlow, was at a party with eight other people at Mr Barrymore's home on 31 March 2001 when he died.

A post-mortem examination showed he suffered severe internal injuries which suggested he had been sexually assaulted.

A spokesman for the force said: "Following our substantial and detailed investigation, we will imminently be submitting a file to the CPS for their consideration and decision."

