Laindon: Four teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in Essex.
Essex Police said they were called to a report of a man having been attacked in Iris Mews, Laindon, near Basildon, shortly after 21:30 BST on Sunday.
The force said the man, in his 30s, had been stabbed and died at the scene, despite the efforts of medical staff.
Four teenagers remain in custody and police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
Police also said they would remain in the area throughout the day.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.