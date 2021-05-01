Jaywick murder inquiry: Woman named by police
A woman who died two days after suffering head injuries has been named by police.
Michelle Cooper, from Clacton in Essex, died in hospital on Sunday after being attacked in Beach Way, Jaywick, officers said.
Bobby Nethercott, 31, of Park Square East in Jaywick, has been charged with her murder and is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court.
Police said it was "not too late" for people to help with their inquiry.
Det Ch Insp Steve Jennings, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "I appreciate incidents like this can cause concern to the local community, but we believe this was an isolated attack."
Five other people have been arrested in connection with the case and have been bailed by police while inquiries continue.
