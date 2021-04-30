Elections 2021: Essex campaigner calls for better lighting
- Published
A campaigner for women's safety has said a lack of proper lighting in public places is one of her biggest concerns. But what would the parties vying for control of Essex County Council do about the issue?
Karen Whybro set up a local Facebook page for Chelmsford as part of Reclaim These Streets, a campaign set up after the death of Sarah Everard, 33, who disappeared as she walked home in south London.
She said: "Why in this day and age are women still fearful just going about their everyday business and trying to walk home?
"It's not just street lighting on main roads [which is an issue] but also cycle routes, bus stops, places where we get public transport."
Most street lights in Essex and other parts of the country are switched off for several hours overnight to save money. It is a service managed by Essex County Council, whose councillors will be chosen in the local elections on 6 May.
In alphabetical order, the main political groups set out their plans below.
Ivan Henderson, Labour
"Labour has always opposed the street lights turning off at night and favoured the introduction of LED lighting. The Tories have failed on both counts.
"Our belief is that anyone should feel safe walking home. Those most affected by the street light switch-off are key workers, usually, ranging from shop workers to NHS staff who work night shifts, to the ambulance driver who has to get a torch out to find a house number.
"It was reckless of the Conservatives to turn off the lights. If Labour takes control of Essex we will turn the lights back on."
Louise McKinlay, Conservatives
"It is simply not acceptable that in today's society women should fear being out at any time of the day or night, in any part of Essex, and we have a responsibility to understand and address these fears in the right way.
"I am leading a newly-created Safety Advisory Task Force that will be looking at what can be done. In the weeks to come, we will be reaching out to women's groups, our partners and others to begin conversations, to better understand views and to gain insight into how we can address these important issues.
"Street lighting will form a part of this debate, but it will not be all of it. Actions that will make a difference are far wider and deeper than that."
Chris Pond, Non-aligned group leader
"Much more should be done to publicise walking routes and make sure they are properly lit, also around railway stations and bus stops.
"I can see both sides of the argument over lights off 01:00 to 05:00 BST, but fewer areas should be switched out."
Stephen Robinson, Liberal Democrats
"The Liberal Democrats have always opposed a blanket 'lights off' policy. We argued from the outset that the £8-9m that the lighting management system cost should have been invested in LEDs instead.
"Additionally, these decisions should be made with more regard to the needs of residents from the urban areas, where there is a strong night-time economy, rather than by those councillors who represent more rural areas.
"At a local level, it's not just about policing the streets, it's about a world where women are both respected and safe. We need Essex Police and community safety teams to tackle the issue of male violence against women, not expect women to change their behaviour to keep themselves safe."