Election 2021: Essex council workers remove Lib Dem banners
By Simon Dedman
BBC East
- Published
A Tory-run council has apologised after election banners supporting local Liberal Democrat candidates were removed by its highways staff.
The removal of posters happened in Stanway, near Colchester in Essex, ahead of county council and district council elections on 6 May.
One homeowner said part of her fence was pulled away as the banner was taken down by Essex County Council workers.
The authority said its staff were "acting with the best of intentions".
The banners and posters were in support of county council candidate Lesley Scott-Boutell and Colchester Borough Council candidate Paul Williams.
Their election agent Jo Hayes said she felt "very frustrated, saddened and disappointed".
"I feel it is an interference with the democratic process," she said.
"I do think it amounted to theft and I want my lovely banners back."
'Distraction to drivers'
Debbie Bloomfield had several large banners supporting the Lib Dems removed from her fence at lunchtime on Monday.
She said she saw a man removing them and asked him what he was doing.
Ms Bloomfield said he replied "I'm taking the banners down" and said he was from the "county council, Essex highways".
She said she "could not believe it" and that the removal of the banner had pulled part of her fence away.
In a statement Essex County Council said: "The Highway Authority received several requests for the removal of unauthorised signing from the Stanway area.
"In addressing these requests, we have become aware that Essex Highways staff also removed a number of signs from private boundary fences.
"Staff removed these posters due to concerns they were in locations which could cause a distraction to drivers."
The authority added the "posters should not have been removed" and apologised to those affected.
Kevin Bentley, the Conservative deputy leader of Essex County Council, is standing for re-election in the division and holds the portfolio for highways.
He said he reported two political signs on Essex Highways property, one which was on a road sign, but stressed it was "not true" that he asked for them to be taken down.
Paul Dundas, the Conservative group leader on Colchester Borough Council, said claims on social media that banners had been taken down by his party were not true.
"No-one ever touched them - we would not do anything like that," he said.
Candidates standing in Stanway and Pyefleet in the Essex County Council election:
- Kevin Bentley, Conservative
- John McArthur, Green
- Mike Lilley, Labour
- Lesley Scott-Boutell, Lib Dem
Candidates standing in the Stanway ward in the Colchester District Council election:
- Jeremy Hagon, Conservative
- John McArthur, Green
- Kevin Brown, Labour
- Paul Williams, Liberal Democrats
ENGLAND'S ELECTIONS: THE BASICS
What's happening? On 6 May, people across England will vote for new councillors, mayors and police and crime commissioners. Register to vote here.
Why does it matter? When parties win control of a council, they decide policies for your area which could affect services ranging from social care to rubbish collection. Find out more about what councils do.
Who can vote? Anyone who lives in England, is registered to vote and aged 18 or over on 6 May is eligible. Find your local election here.
