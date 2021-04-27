Jaywick murder inquiry: Man charged after woman dies
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after a woman died two days after receiving head injuries.
The victim, in her 40s, was assaulted at Beach Way in Jaywick near Clacton at 22:30 GMT on Friday.
Essex Police said she was taken to hospital, but died there on Sunday.
Bobby Nethercott, 31, of Park Square East in Jaywick, has been charged with her murder and he is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday. He has been remanded in custody.
Mr Nethercott appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. He has also been charged with two counts of actual bodily harm.
Five other people have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been bailed by police until next month while inquiries continue.
