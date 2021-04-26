Stuart Lubbock death: Michael Barrymore party guests contacted by police
- Published
Entertainer Michael Barrymore has been contacted by police investigating the death of a man who had attended a party at his home 20 years ago.
Stuart Lubbock, 31, died in hospital after being found unconscious in the TV presenter's pool in Roydon, Essex.
Last month, a 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Mr Lubbock's indecent assault and murder and later released under investigation.
Essex Police confirmed it had "engaged with" all those present at the party.
Following the arrest of the unnamed man in Cheshire on 17 March, the force said officers planned to speak to everyone who was at the party in March 2001.
Mr Lubbock, a butcher from Harlow, was described by neighbours at the time of his death as a "pleasant, sociable" man.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Lubbock had suffered "horrific" injuries prior to his death, police said.
No-one has ever been charged with any offence in relation to his death.
Mr Barrymore and two other men were arrested in 2007 on suspicion of sexual assault and murder, but were later released without charge.
The TV personality, who was known for shows including Strike It Lucky, has always denied involvement in the death.
When the man was arrested in March, a spokesman for 68-year-old Mr Barrymore said it would be inappropriate for him to comment.