Southend United: Town faces 'losing heartbeat' if club is relegated
Fans calling for the resignation of Southend United's chairman have said the town will lose its "heartbeat" if the club is relegated from the Football League for the first time in 100 years.
About 120 fans took part in a protest before The Shrimpers' match earlier, which fan Jack Allen said was about demanding "change" at the club.
Despite beating Leyton Orient 2-1, the club remains five points from safety.
Chairman Ron Martin said it had been "a year of despair on the pitch".
Southend United formed in 1906 and have been a constant part of the Football League since joining it in 1920.
Speaking outside at the club's Roots Hall ground, Mr Allen said it was "the heartbeat of the town and now we are losing it completely".
"We are here because we've had enough of the club getting run by a poor chairman," he said.
"It's about time we got change. We are here for the community."
He added that those attending, who chanted "we want Martin out" and "we want our Southend back", had been encouraged to socially distance and wear masks.
Essex Police said it had asked people to stay away "as the government's Covid restrictions remain in place".
In a statement, Mr Martin said for "over 20 years, I have willingly and steadfastly engaged with supporters, both individually and in supporter groups, and together we have a great club".
"We are all distraught with the outcome of our season," he said.
"This has been a year of despair on the pitch, but the future will be great again."
