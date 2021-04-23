Stephen Morrison death: Fourteenth arrest over Epping stabbing
- Published
A 24-year-old man has become the 14th person to be arrested following a fatal stabbing in a car park.
Stephen Morrison, 30, was found seriously injured in Epping Road, Epping, Essex, at about 20:00 BST on 23 June 2020. He died later in hospital.
Essex Police said a man from Ruislip, west London, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder.
He was released on bail until May. Police said five of the 14 people arrested would face no further action.
Including the new arrest, seven are on bail and two have been released under investigation.
The family of Mr Morrison, from Plaistow in east London, previously described him as "larger than life itself".
