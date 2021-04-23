Local elections 2021: How do Essex councils spend your money?
Local elections will be held in Essex on Thursday 6 May.
People across Essex can cast their ballot in the county council elections, with several district and borough councils and two unitary authorities.
Local authorities are funded by a variety of sources, including council tax, government grants and other income, like parking charges.
Below is how a representative £100 of your money is spent by these councils.
Essex County Council
It serves a population of almost 1.5 million people, but does not have responsibility for Thurrock or Southend.
It spends more than £2bn a year on things like education, road maintenance, social care and public libraries.
Southend-on-Sea Borough Council
One of Essex's two unitary authorities, it is responsible for education, social care and libraries like the county council, but also things like bin collections, parks, and local planning applications.
It serves a population of about 183,000 and spends more than £140m a year.
Thurrock Council
Another Essex unitary authority, it serves a population of more than 170,000 and spends more than £111m.
Basildon Borough Council
People in several districts and boroughs will be voting in the county council elections but will also elect councillors to their local council, which is responsible for things like bin collections, parks, public housing and local planning applications.
Basildon borough, which includes Billericay and Wickford, has a population of around 189,000 and its council has a budget of almost £30m.
Brentwood Borough Council
It serves a population of about 77,000 people with a budget of more than £9m.
Castle Point Borough Council
It has a budget of about £12m to serve a population of more than 90,000 people, providing services such as bin collections, leisure centres and housing.
Colchester Borough Council
It provides services such as car parking, museums and planning for almost 200,000 residents with a budget of about £95m.
Epping Forest District Council
It has a budget of about £70m for services like licensing, planning, and bin collections for more than 130,000 residents.
Harlow District Council
It serves 87,000 residents with a budget of about £16m for services such as parks, housing and parking.
Rochford District Council
It provides services including recycling, leisure, and fly-tipping clear-up for about 86,000 people with a £30m budget.
