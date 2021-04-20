Leigh-on-Sea couple both found shot in head, inquest told
A couple found dead in their home both had gunshot wounds to the head, an inquest heard.
Eric Angell, 71, and his 67-year-old wife Pauline were found at their home in Tankerville Drive, Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on 10 April.
Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.
The virtual Essex Coroner's Court hearing was adjourned until a later date, yet to be fixed.
Police were called to the address by the ambulance service following concerns for the couple's welfare.
In a statement released through Essex Police, the couple's family said: "Pauline and Eric were a devoted couple, with a long and happy marriage.
"They were supported and much-loved by their family and friends.
"However, Eric had been suffering with his physical health, and more recently with his mental health, culminating in their tragic loss.
"Both families would request privacy to mourn at this extremely difficult time."