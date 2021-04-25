Elections 2021: What will people vote on in Rochford?
The Essex district of Rochford has a lot going for it - lush open spaces, low unemployment and what residents described as "a village-like atmosphere" just stone's throw from London. But what do voters here want candidates to address in order to attract their vote?
The political make-up of Rochford District Council, which serves about 80,000 people, is unusual.
While it is led and controlled by the Conservatives, the next largest group is not a mainstream party at all - but the four-strong Rochford District Residents group.
The rest of the council is made up of three Liberal Democrats, two Green Party members, two independents and one Rayleigh Independent member. And while Labour came second in the race for the Rochford and Southend East parliamentary seat in 2019, it does not currently have a single councillor on the district council.
But what do voters want?
Jill Freeman did not vote in the 2019 local government elections but will do so this time around.
The former NHS worker, who runs a personal training business, says while there is much she loves about the district, she fears for the future of shops in the area, which are a vital resource.
"The elderly rely on the various shops and a number of them seem to be closing," she says. "The Co-op, for example, is closed and the building seems to have been left to rot."
She also urges any candidates who want her vote to pay more attention to the district's green spaces.
"In Cherry Orchard Park, for example, there is dog mess everywhere," she says. "It is all about encouraging people to get outside and enjoy the open space.
"We also need more stuff going on in Rochford for the teenage kids to do."
Steve Hulse worked as a teacher for 20 years and now runs a theatre group called Chameleon Productions.
He voted in the last local council elections and will be voting this time too.
Asked what would attract his vote in the forthcoming elections, Mr Hulse says he agrees with Ms Freeman in wanting greater effort put into facilities for young people.
"Rochford as a district has quite a few village areas and everyone does seem quite happy though there are some areas with problems.
"One issue is young people feeling they have little to do," he says. "In some parts that probably is the case but in others there are things to do and get involved with, but perhaps they don't know about them.
"So I would like to see more opportunities put in place where there is a lack of them and better publicity around those activities which are there."
He says he is also concerned about the future of Mill Hall in Rayleigh. The arts and events facility has been closed and plans are afoot for it to be redeveloped.
"I would like to obviously see a venue like Mill Hall maintained as it's a great place for the community and held many community events and entertainment evenings," says Mr Hulse. "With its loss there isn't anything that can be used for the community as a central venue for great, reasonably priced nights out."
So, the issues raised centre on activities for young people, the economic health of the area, green spaces and public facilities. What do the various groups standing for election plan to do about it?
"Cherry Orchard Park is heavily used by professional dog walkers," says David Flack, chairman of the Rochford Labour Local Campaign Forum. "Fouling here and across the district is increasing with some discarding black waste bags rather than binning them, we would make provision for greater enforcement.
"The closure of the Rochford supermarket and other shops throughout the district is of concern. We would campaign to reduce the burden of business rates within hard-hit areas.
"Young people have been hard-hit by years of cutbacks to government grants to councils. Youth services once provided by Essex County Council are virtually non-existent and many children with special needs are not receiving support. Labour would restore these services
"Labour opposes closure of the Mill Hall and the freight house and the consequent loss of community facilities.
"We would abolish the undemocratic cabinet system and we would revise the local plan, build council houses for local people providing secure tenancies and prevent inappropriate developments."
"Rochford businesses have suffered like so many other businesses from the pandemic," says Julie Gooding, of the Conservative group. "However, there are various opportunities made available to help businesses bounce back through funding.
"Rochford District Council has responded with over £20 million of grants helping with up to 2,000 business grants across the district to date.
"As an ex-youth worker, I am passionate about the provision of positive activities for young people.
"In my capacity as a volunteer, I help organise holiday activities where young people can participate in arts and crafts, food preparation and lunches at Hawkwell Baptist church.
"We also have Bar 'n' Bus and Essex youth services providing qualified detached youth work across our district.
"An outreach programme initiative I have suggested to our community safety partnership is to engage young people with cycle maintenance to work with harder to reach youth. My understanding is this may be trialled in future."
John Mason, leader of the Rochford District Residents, said: "Council officers need to resume the monitoring of problem areas relating to dog fouling and littering.
"Essex County Council has closed many youth facilities and this requires an urgent reassessment. High Street areas require the full attention and investment by the district council.
"Rayleigh residents in Rochford district are strongly opposed to council demolishing Mill Hall and replacing this with a smaller community space and flats. Other council buildings will also be demolished for residential use. Residents believe that these proposals in Rayleigh conflict with the council's Local Plan and Conservation Area Policy.
"Residents fear that a weekly collection of garden waste [green bin] will become a potentially chargeable, fortnightly, collection which will be inadequate."
James Newport leads the Liberal Democrat group on the council.
"The Liberal Democrats regularly report waste bin overflow which is clear evidence that more capacity is required," he says. "Especially in and around popular dog walking areas that have none, such as Wheatley Woods. Open spaces also present a unique opportunity for the district to meet its targets on carbon neutrality.
"Reimagining how we use high streets, to focus on services and experiences, will give these spaces a second life.
"We wholeheartedly support schemes that seek to do this, such as the new BankHub in Rochford, and periodic pedestrianisation. We are committed to improving cycling infrastructure in the district as increased access using active transport methods will also help a recovery.
"The plans to demolish Rayleigh's Mill Hall will further reduce the amount of facilities and cultural performances in the district. These plans must therefore be stopped, to allow further public consultation, and reconsidered to address the many concerns our residents have."
Mike Wilkinson leads the Independent group on Rochford Council.
"I consider open spaces even more necessary now than ever before after two long periods of national lockdown," he says.
"I personally despise finding dog faeces on walks and it is only a very small minority of dog owners who do not pick up after their animals.
"Dog owners must be more mindful of those who also use the areas in which they walk and protect it for everyone.
"I believe the government and the council need to invest more into the high streets. There needs to be incentives to attract businesses back, like reduced business rates.
"I am particularly proud of George Ioannou, a member of my group who has set up, in conjunction with one other councillor, a banking hub in Rochford where the vulnerable residents in more rural parts of the district can go to rather than travel to Rayleigh to do their banking.
"A lot of elderly residents do not do online banking so this is a lifeline to them."
Michael Hoy, leader of the Green and Independent group on the council, has been approached for comment.
