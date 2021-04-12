Colchester rapper death: Two men deny murder of Swizzino
- Published
Two men have denied murdering an aspiring rapper who was stabbed to death.
Alinjavwa Siwale, 22, also known as Swizzino, died at a property in Affleck Road, Colchester, on 11 December.
His song Mr Essex has more than 40,000 views on YouTube and his family said he "loved his rap music"
Sheldon Mckay, 25, and Phoenix Lee, 19, both of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to his murder at Chelmsford Crown Court.
They are due to stand trial on 9 August.
Mr Siwale, who also played football for Great Notley FC, was described by his family as "a free spirit".
"He loved his brothers to bits and was an amazing father to his son," the family said in a statement.
