Essex teenager denies 3D-printed gun terror plot
A 17-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to an extreme right-wing terror plot involving 3D printed guns.
The teenager, from Essex, was charged with engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts between 31 October and 19 December last year.
The boy, who appeared by video link at the Old Bailey and cannot be named because of his age, faced six terrorism charges in total.
Judge Mark Lucraft QC remanded him in custody ahead of his trial on 7 June.
The court heard the defendant was alleged to have drawn up plans for a storage bunker and provided information for the manufacture by 3D printer of two firearms.
It was claimed he transferred funds for the purchase of materials to manufacture those firearms.
He also faced four counts of collection of terrorist information relating to training and homemade weapons.
A sixth charge alleges the dissemination of terrorist publications via a channel library in the messaging app Telegram.
