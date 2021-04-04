Covid: Bid to trace 100 people after Stanford-le-Hope 'illegal rave'
Police are trying to trace about 100 people who attended an unlicensed music event.
Officers were called to land off Buckingham Hill Road in Stanford-le-Hope at about 22:50 BST on Saturday, but when they arrived a "large group" left the scene.
Essex Police said it seized music equipment and was working to identify and fine those who attended.
Ch Insp Richard Melton said it was a "blatant breach" of Covid-19 rules.
He added additional patrols would take place across the county over the bank holiday weekend.
"If everyone keeps playing their part we can stay focussed on catching criminals," he said, adding: "It's what we're here for and we know it's what you want us to do. Thank you to everyone in Essex who's doing the right thing."
Currently in England, people can meet outside - including in private gardens - in groups of up to six, or as two households.
