Canewdon car crash: Fourth teenager arrested
- Published
A fourth teenager has been arrested in connection with a crash which left a woman with "life-threatening" injuries.
Essex Police officers were called to Creeksea Ferry Road in Canewdon at about 01:50 BST on Saturday where the car had "come to stop in a ditch".
An 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition, the force said.
Two boys aged 17 and a 17-year-old girl were arrested after being taken to hospital.
All three were held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and released under investigation.
An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, failing to report a collision and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and has been released under investigation.
Officers have asked anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them on 101.
