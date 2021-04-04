BBC News

Canewdon car crash: Fourth teenager arrested

image captionAn 18-year-old woman suffered "life-threatening" injuries in the crash

A fourth teenager has been arrested in connection with a crash which left a woman with "life-threatening" injuries.

Essex Police officers were called to Creeksea Ferry Road in Canewdon at about 01:50 BST on Saturday where the car had "come to stop in a ditch".

An 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition, the force said.

Two boys aged 17 and a 17-year-old girl were arrested after being taken to hospital.

All three were held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and released under investigation.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, failing to report a collision and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and has been released under investigation.

Officers have asked anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them on 101.

