Jack Mitchell death: Father's manslaughter sentence reduced
- Published
A father jailed for causing the death of his teenage son by shaking him as a baby has had his sentenced reduced.
Jack Mitchell, 15, from Harwich, Essex, died in March 2016 from a pulmonary infection and pneumonia.
John Doak, 38, had been sentenced to three years in jail for manslaughter, but on Wednesday the Court of Appeal reduced it to two years.
Lord Justice Holroyde ruled Doak's original sentence was "manifestly excessive".
In May 2001 in Laindon, Essex, when Jack was just four months old, Doak, then 18, had caused him serious injuries by shaking him, a court heard.
He was convicted at Basildon Crown Court of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and sentenced to four years in a young offender's institution.
Years later when Jack died, Doak was initially charged with murder but prosecutors accepted a plea to a charge of manslaughter.
He was sentenced to three years in jail at Chelmsford Crown Court in November 2020.
During his appeal at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Doak, formerly from Spalding, Lincolnshire, appeared by videolink from prison.
His barrister David Emanuel said his client "continues to grieve" for his son.
Mr Emanuel said Doak had previously been told Jack "had died many years before he did".
'Turned his life around'
"Initially, to be told that he was being investigated for murder had a catastrophic effect on him in terms of undermining his mental health," he added.
The court heard Doak has three children with a woman he married in 2008 and is stepfather to his wife's three children.
Mr Emanuel said Doak had a nervous breakdown as a result of the investigation and was worried about "whether he was going to lose the children that he had now".
Lord Justice Holroyde said Jack had been "left severely disabled" after being shaken in 2001. He had cerebral palsy, epilepsy and learning difficulties.
However, he added Doak had "turned his life around" after that incident.