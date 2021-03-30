Tilbury Amazon warehouse: Man admits attempted murder of worker
- Published
A man who ran over an Amazon warehouse employee has pleaded guilty to her attempted murder.
A woman was hit by a car and seriously injured on Windrush Road in Tilbury, Essex on 12 July.
Afrax Ahmed, 30, of Peartree Way in Greenwich, London, is due to be sentenced on 6 May at Basildon Crown Court.
Det Con Emma Barnes, from Essex Police, said Ahmed "deliberately ran over the victim intending to kill her".
She said the victim had "serious injuries that will take a long time to recover from, both physically and mentally".
Ahmed also admitted assaulting another woman who worked at Amazon, and she also required hospital treatment.
He also admitted assaulting an emergency worker while in custody.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk