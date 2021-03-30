BBC News

Murdoch Brown stabbing: Gang members jailed over drug debt killing

Published
image copyrightEssex Police
image captionJay Dice, Kayley Hodgkinson and Toyn Williams were jailed in connection with the death of a man who was stabbed over a £300 debt

Three members of a drugs gang have been jailed in connection with the death of a man who was stabbed over a £300 debt.

Murdoch Brown, 31, died after being attacked in Buffett Way, Colchester, Essex, on 7 May 2019.

Last week, Reece McHutcherson was jailed for life with a minimum of 20 years for Mr Brown's murder.

Two men from London and a local woman were convicted of perverting the course of justice and have now been jailed for up to seven and a half years each.

image copyrightEssex Police
image captionMurdoch Brown's family said the father-of-two was a "much-loved partner, son, brother and uncle" and "a devoted father"

Chelmsford Crown Court heard Mr Brown's brother Robert planned to speak to a gang member about a drugs debt.

He was contacted by Toyn Williams and told to go to Buffett Way in the Greenstead area, where the brothers met McHutcherson and Jay Dice, who pulled out large kitchen knives.

The brothers tried to flee, but Murdoch, a father-of-two, was stabbed five times.

image copyrightEssex Police
image captionReece McHutcherson was found guilty of murder after a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court

Williams, 29, of Winchester Road in Hale End in east London, was also found guilty of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs. He was jailed for seven years and six months.

Dice, 23, of Mayville Road in Leytonstone in east London, was also convicted of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. He was sentenced to six years and 19 weeks in prison.

Kayley Hodgkinson, 31, of Cedars Road in Colchester, was convicted and sentenced to three years in jail.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story