Essex murder inquiry: Two deny killing Donald Ralph
Two people have denied murdering an 83-year-old man found strangled at home.
The body of Donald Ralph was discovered by police at his home in Halstead Road, Aldham, near Colchester, on 29 December.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Ralph died from strangulation.
Leighton Snook, 28, of no fixed address, and a 16-year-old boy from Leicester have pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Ralph on 28 December, and are expected to face trial on 1 June.
The pair have also been charged with the burglary of Mr Ralph's home on 28 December, when they are alleged to have stolen a Browning shotgun, a Ruger rifle and keys to a vehicle.
They are also charged with theft of a Volvo car belonging to Mr Ralph.
In addition, Mr Snook is charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place, in Colchester High Street.
Appearing at Ipswich Crown Court, the teenager pleaded not guilty to the murder charge in person.
Mr Snook was not present in court and his not guilty plea was entered on his behalf by the judge Martyn Levett.
