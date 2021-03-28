Pair due in court over Chelmsford Iron Age treasure find
Two people will appear in court to answer a charge against the Treasure Act following the discovery of more than 900 Iron Age coins.
Shane Wood, 62, from Great Baddow, and 61-year-old Kim Holman, from Chadwell Heath, will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on 30 April.
They will answer a charge of theft and of failing to notify the Coroner about an object believed to be treasure.
It comes after gold staters were found in the Chelmsford area in September.
Mr Wood will also answer a charge of going equipped for theft, Essex Police said.
In February 2020, a separate hoard of coins found in Suffolk was described as "really unusual".
