Tilbury Port rebuild begins after grain terminal explosion
- Published
Repair work has begun to a grain store which was partially destroyed in a "massive explosion" at Tilbury Port in Essex last summer.
The blast, described at the time as sounding "like a bomb going off", happened at about 09:55 BST, on 3 July.
"Flames shot up about 75m above the silos", a witness said, and one person was treated for smoke inhalation after the fire, caused by a dust explosion.
The damaged silos are being demolished while new ones are constructed.
The tops were blown off several silos in the explosion, which was heard for miles around.
Flying debris was scattered as witnesses described part of the roof "lifting off" in the blast.
An investigation by Essex County Fire and Rescue Service at the time concluded the cause to be an accidental "dust explosion", which although rare, can happen "when dust reaches a flammable temperature".
Although grain handling and storage carried on at the port shortly after the blast, fire crews remained at the site for about 20 days extinguishing smaller fires.
The grain terminal's owner, Forth Ports, said work to rebuild the structure was now under way.
So far, three new metal silos have been constructed while demolition of the damaged concrete ones is taking place.
The concrete ones will be reconstructed "in stages" and the terminal is expected to return to full capacity in 2023, a spokeswoman said.
Peter Ward, commercial director at The Port of Tilbury, described the grain facility as "a vital asset" at the port.
He said: "Following the fire last summer, we worked hard to ensure there was limited interruption to customer service and now with the new silos being constructed, we can be confident that the new facility will set the highest industry standards for silo construction."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk