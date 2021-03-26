Essex Police investigated over 'kneeling on head' video
- Published
A police force is being investigated after a video appeared to show an officer kneeling on a man's head and punching him during an arrest.
The man, 32, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a crash in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, on 20 March.
In the video posted on social media, he appeared to lunge at an officer and was then taken to the ground where he was restrained.
Essex Police said an officer had been put on restricted duties.
It said it voluntarily referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The force said it was "standard procedure" for an officer to be put on reduced duties while an investigation took place.
'Rigorous oversight'
It said officers were called to the collision on Grosvenor Road at about 17:40 GMT.
In addition, the man was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, possession of a class B drug, using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and assaulting an emergency worker.
The force said the man was taken to hospital and was further arrested on suspicion of public order offences.
He was later discharged and returned to police custody where he was interviewed. He has been released under investigation.
During the incident, an officer reported being assaulted, Essex Police said.
A force spokesman said: "Essex Police has rigorous oversight of the use of force by officers to ensure it is used appropriately and so we can continue to learn and improve."
The force has been rated as "good" at treating the public with fairness and respect by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS), the independent body that regularly assesses forces.