Essex Police officer 'failed to investigate' murder victim's reports
A police officer who "failed to undertake any adequate investigation" into reports a woman made about her husband before he killed her has been given a written warning.
PC Finley Clark was called to an address in Great Saling, Essex, with another colleague on 11 August 2019.
Linda Vilika reported her husband had made threats on WhatsApp and recorded her in her home, and she felt at risk.
Eight days later Ms Vilika was found dead at the same address.
Her husband, Wilfred Jacob, was convicted of her murder in January 2020.
During his trial, Chelmsford Crown Court heard he was "jealous and controlling" and killed his wife by stabbing her in the back.
It was described as a "horrific, brutal attack".
A misconduct hearing at Chelmsford Civic Centre was told PC Clark "failed to undertake any adequate investigation" into whether Jacob had made secret recordings or made threats by WhatsApp or other means.
PC Clark also provided "inaccurate" accounts on the crime report with regards to allegations made by Ms Vilika as well as on another report about the examination of WhatsApp messages, the hearing was told.
The panel found the officer failed to take any positive action by arresting Jacob or examining his electronic equipment.
Her actions were found to amount to misconduct.
Dep Ch Con Pippa Mills said: "At the root of this matter is Linda Vilika - a woman who tragically lost her life and we will not, and must not, lose sight of that.
"Tackling domestic abuse and protecting and supporting victims is a priority for our force.
"PC Finley Clark's actions fell below the standards we expect of all of our officers and staff.
"Her actions do not represent how we investigate domestic offences or support vulnerable victims as a force."
Ms Mills said the force learned from mistakes and had "introduced a specially designed domestic abuse training programme which is being rolled out to all officers".
