Murdoch Brown stabbing: Drug gang member given life sentence
- Published
A member of a drugs gang has been given a life sentence for murdering a father of two.
Murdoch Brown, 31, died after being attacked in Buffett Way, Colchester, on 7 May 2019.
Reece McHutcherson, 20, of Pillow Way, Buckingham, had also previously admitted supplying class A drugs.
He was found not guilty of attempted grievous bodily harm and two other men were found not guilty of Mr Brown's murder.
Chelmsford Crown Court heard Mr Brown's brother Robert planned to speak to a drugs gang member about a £300 debt.
He was contacted by Toyn Williams and told to go to Buffett Way, where the brothers met McHutcherson and Jay Dice, who pulled out large kitchen knives.
The brothers tried to flee, but Murdoch was stabbed five times.
McHutcherson was sentenced to life, to serve a minimum of 20 years, after being found guilty of murder.
Dice, 23, of Mayville Road, Leytonstone, and Williams, 29, of Winchester Road, Hale End in east London, were convicted of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and had both previously admitted supplying class A drugs.
They were both cleared of murder, manslaughter, and attempted grievous bodily harm.
Dice and Williams will be sentenced on 29 March.