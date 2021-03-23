Wickford care home murder: Jay Turner given hospital order
A man convicted of having "committed the act of murder" at a care home has been sentenced to a hospital order.
Jay Turner, 44, was charged with the murder of Harry Hennessy, 60, at Longcroft care home on Swan Lane, Wickford, Essex on 2 July.
In a tribute last year, Mr Hennessy's siblings called him a "gentle soul".
After a Basildon Crown Court trial last week, Turner, of Swan Lane, was "found under a disability to have committed the act of murder by a jury".