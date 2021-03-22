Essex bus fire: Passengers and driver escape unscathed in Danbury
- Published
The driver and passengers of a bus escaped unscathed from a fire which destroyed the vehicle.
The bus was on its route in Danbury in Essex on Friday at about 17:15 GMT when the fire took hold.
Hugh Loy, operations manager at First Chelmsford, said the two passengers and driver "safely exited and moved to a safe distance away from the scene".
A spokesperson for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire was "accidental".
They added: "Firefighters from Maldon, Great Baddow and Chelmsford were called to a vehicle fire on Main Road, Danbury at 17:15 on Friday, 19 March.
"On arrival, crews reported that a single-decker bus was 100% alight and worked to extinguish the fire by 18:23."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.