Essex bus fire: Passengers and driver escape unscathed in Danbury

Published
image copyrightMaldon Fire Station
image captionThe fire service said when crews arrived the bus was "100% alight"

The driver and passengers of a bus escaped unscathed from a fire which destroyed the vehicle.

The bus was on its route in Danbury in Essex on Friday at about 17:15 GMT when the fire took hold.

Hugh Loy, operations manager at First Chelmsford, said the two passengers and driver "safely exited and moved to a safe distance away from the scene".

A spokesperson for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire was "accidental".

image copyrightMaldon Fire Station
image captionThe fire service said the cause of the fire was "accidental"

They added: "Firefighters from Maldon, Great Baddow and Chelmsford were called to a vehicle fire on Main Road, Danbury at 17:15 on Friday, 19 March.

"On arrival, crews reported that a single-decker bus was 100% alight and worked to extinguish the fire by 18:23."

