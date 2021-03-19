BBC News

Southend house fire: Man dies in overnight blaze

image captionSeven fire crews from across Essex tackled the blaze in Keith Way, Southend

A man has been found dead after a home was destroyed by fire.

Crews were called to the semi-detached house in Keith Way, Southend, at 02:27 GMT, after smoke was seen.

Firefighters said they were able to get in through the front and back doors, but extinguished the fire from outside the property by 05:21.

It had been "burning for some time", they added. An investigation into the cause will be carried out by fire and police officers.

