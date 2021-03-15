Stansted Airport anniversary overshadowed by 'crisis like no other'
Stansted Airport bosses said Covid-19 had caused "a crisis on a scale like never before" as it marks the 30th anniversary of its terminal building.
The Queen officially opened the £400m facility, designed by Sir Norman Foster, which quadrupled its capacity, on 15 March 1991.
It has further expanded twice since then but due to the pandemic current passenger numbers are the same as 1994.
Groups opposing airport expansion said the reduction was "positive".
The Essex airport would normally handle 28 million passengers a year, but Covid-19 restrictions have grounded all but essential flights.
Arrivals into UK airports must take a coronavirus test on days two and eight of quarantine, at a cost of £210. If they test positive, they must self-isolate for a further 10 days.
Steve Griffiths, the airport's managing director, said: "We currently face a crisis on a scale like never before.
"Passenger numbers are almost back at the same levels as when we first opened."
But he said there was a "demand" for flights later in the year and urged the government to allow wider international travel from May.
Stansted's owner MAG said there was "uncertainty around the industry's recovery" and jobs would be at risk if flights did not resume.
The Airport Operators Association also warned airports might have to close temporarily to save costs.
The government said it was committed to supporting the travel industry.
1942Runway built by the US Air Force.
1966British Airports Authority took control and holiday charter flights began.
1985Permission granted for development with work beginning the following year.
1991New terminal opened increasing capacity from two to eight million passengers.
2002 Plans approved to expand to 25 million passengers a year.
2013Manchester Airports Group (MAG) purchased the airport for £1.5bn.
Last year Uttlesford District Council rejected proposals to increase the airport's passenger cap to 43m a year.
The council had originally approved the plan, but after the Residents for Uttlesford group took control from the Conservatives in May 2019, the decision was referred back to the planning committee.
The airport has appealed the decision and already has permission to increase capacity to 35m.
Campaign group Stop Stansted Expansion said there was a "moral obligation to call a halt to ever-increasing aviation emissions, for the sake of future generations as well as for the sake of all other species with whom we share this planet".
A public inquiry into the increase in passenger numbers was launched by the independent Planning Inspectorate in January and is expected to conclude in April.