Covid-19: Essex boy's lockdown art project raises £100k for NHS charity

Published
image captionNoah painted the background for this piece, which was finished artist and NHS worker Freeman (@freeman_uk on Instagram)

A 12-year-old boy's lockdown art project has raised about £100,000 for charity, after 250 artists came forward to help him.

Noah, who has hydrocephalus, epilepsy and cerebral palsy, began painting on cardboard at home in Dedham, Essex, a year ago.

His father posted on Instagram, asking artists to finish the pictures.

They were displayed in a gallery before being auctioned for the Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity.

Mr Jones sent the backgrounds that his son created to the artists, who finished them and posted them back.

image captionRaffaella Bertolini (@raffaellabertolini on Instagram) finished the art on the left while Leanne Conroy (@littlestofthemall on Instagram) collaborated with Noah on the piece on the right
image captionThe family bought one item in the auction - the painting by Noah and the artist Louise Bird depicting him as Superman

More than 200 pieces were then auctioned on eBay and raised more than £80,000, with the rest made up from book sales featuring the art and donations.

Noah's father Nathan Jones said they had originally hoped to raise £500 and were "absolutely stunned" by the total.

He said it was the perfect way to thank the doctors who had "played a huge part" in Noah's life.

"It smashed our expectations out of the park. We would like to say a massive thank you once again to all the artists involved," he said.

"We would also like to thank everyone for their generous bids.

"The money raised will make a huge difference to many families like ours."

image captionThe artist Fark (@FarkFK on Instagram) collaborated with Noah on this piece on the left, while AB original (@_ab_original_ on Instagram) finished the piece on the right
image captionNoah's father Nathan posted this message on social media last April and had a huge response

Artists from the UK, Colombia, Italy, Spain, France, Sweden, Germany, the US and Australia all collaborated with Noah on the project.

The family decided to make the art into a book, called Background Bob, and the work was exhibited at Firstsite gallery in Colchester.

"We just started this as a way to pass time, but it turned into something very special," said Mr Jones.

"I feel like we have created a little piece of history over lockdown and hopefully the art is a reflection of a moment in time, that will become a bit collectable."

image captionNoah, who has hydrocephalus, epilepsy and cerebral palsy, is raising money as a thanks to hospital staff
image captionStreet artist My Dog Sighs (@mydogsighs on Instagram) created this piece using Noah's background and is pictured (in the black top) with Noah's father Nathan at an exhibition
image captionStreet artist Jelly (@jellyjartist on Instagram) finished this painting on the left, while Vi Rus (@virusartist on Instagram) finished the art on the right

