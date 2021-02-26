Misspelled No Entry road sign: Essex council sees funny side
A newly-painted road sign with a letter missing has caused much mirth on social media after a council quipped "someone is having a worse day than you".
People said it had "made their day", asked what "poor 'Enry" had done, and suggested staff were "on a T break".
The sign is to be repainted, with the council adding: "We're on'T To iT!".
If you're having a bad day... just know that someone else is having a worse day than you! 🤦♂️— Maldon District Council (@MaldonDC) February 25, 2021
We're on'T To iT! #maldondistrict #essex #oops pic.twitter.com/NfKUulI8zV
"If you're having a bad day... just know that someone else is having a worse day than you!" Maldon District Council said.
In reply, a woman said "Just the sort of thing I would do", while another praised the council for its "good response".
"I think I heard a woman shout this at her child in Maldon once," said another comment, while others joked: "Poor Enry, I feel for 'im".
The council, which has been asked to comment, was also urged to keep the sign "to give everyone a chuckle".
