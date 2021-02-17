Colchester woman's death no longer treated as suspicious
The death of a woman is no longer being treated as suspicious.
Essex Police were called to "concerns for a woman" at an address in Lilianna Road, Colchester, at about 09:10 GMT on Tuesday and she died at the scene.
A forensic post-mortem found no signs that anyone else was involved in the death of the woman in her 50s.
A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the coroner, police said.