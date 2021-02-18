Maldon: Thomas Plume's Library given £67k grant for 'urgent repairs'
One of England's oldest public libraries has been given a grant of more than £67,000 for "urgent repairs".
Thomas Plume's Library was built by the churchman and philanthropist in the 1690s his home town of Maldon, Essex.
It contains more than 8,000 books and pamphlets, mostly from the 16th and 17th Centuries.
Historic England said restoration work at the Grade I listed building was "essential" to ensure future access to the "unique collection".
The public body has made a grant of £67,962 which will be used to replace the ceiling and on works to the library floor, external masonry and windows.
The library was built on the site of the former church of St Peter and the 15th Century west tower still stands.
By 1699, Dr Plume had built a two-storey brick and timber library building for his collection of rare 16th and 17th Century texts.
Last year the library was added to Historic England's Heritage at Risk Register.
A spokeswoman for Historic England said: "Urgent repairs are needed to the room that contains Plume's collection.
"The restoration work is essential to protect Plume's rare and remarkable books, manuscripts and paintings and to ensure future public access to this unique collection in its original setting."
The library was gifted by Dr Plume to the town of Maldon when he died in 1704 and is owned by Maldon Town Council.
Tony Calladine, regional director for Historic England in the East of England, said: "We're pleased to support the urgent repair work needed for this historic building so that we help to ensure that Dr Thomas Plume's remarkable collection can fascinate future generations as it does us."
