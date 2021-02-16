Essex police officer finds cannabis factory when viewing house with estate agent
Cannabis plants worth £20,000 have been discovered by an off-duty police officer viewing a house for sale.
The officer was being shown around the house in the Colchester area when they came across the plants in the garage.
"When trying to sell your house and your estate agent is bringing an off-duty police officer for a viewing, it's probably best you remove your cannabis grow," Essex Police said on Facebook.
Police said the occupant would be "spoken to" about any alleged offences.
The off-duty officer visited a house at the weekend and a warrant to carry out a search was executed by colleagues on Monday.