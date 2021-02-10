Michael Barrymore pool death: Terry Lubbock has terminal cancer
The father of a man found dead at Michael Barrymore's home said he "may never the get answers I want" after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Terry Lubbock's son Stuart, 31, was found dead in the TV presenter's pool in Roydon, Essex, in March 2001.
No-one has been charged with any offence in relation to the death. A police investigation remains ongoing.
Terry Lubbock said he hoped to "live long enough to see something happening about a new inquest".
Stuart Lubbock's body was found in the pool after a party in which drugs and alcohol were taken.
Tests revealed he suffered "horrific" sexual assault injuries.
His 76-year-old father, from Harlow, said he had been told he had only months to live.
"All I've been living for is to get justice for Stuart," he said.
"I may never get the answers I want now.
"I'll rest in peace if I know there's going to be another inquest."
A coroner recorded an open verdict at a 2002 inquest and, three years ago, the then-attorney general, Jeremy Wright, refused to let Mr Lubbock make a High Court application for a second inquest.
In February 2020, a new police appeal coincided with the broadcast of a Channel 4 documentary.
Det Ch Insp Jennings said he believed Mr Lubbock "was raped and murdered", adding that "one or more of those party-goers are responsible for that serious sexual assault".
Terry Lubbock said he would like police to tell an inquest jury why they believe that.
He added that "something must have emerged in the last year which might lead to a different inquest verdict".
In March, Mr Barrymore, now 68, spoke to ITV's Good Morning Britain programme and described the documentary as "vile and vicious".
Mr Barrymore said nobody who was at his house on the night of Mr Lubbock's death knew what happened.
Asked if he had anything fresh to offer the police, he replied: "I honestly wish I did."
