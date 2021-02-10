Snow: Two Covid vaccination centres in Essex closed for fourth day
- Published
Two Covid-19 vaccination centres in Essex are shut for a fourth day because of heavy snow.
A yellow weather warning for snow is in place across parts of eastern England.
Vaccination sites at Clacton Hospital and Colchester Utd's Jobserve Community Stadium have been closed since Sunday.
Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, which runs vaccination centres, said those with cancelled appointments could rebook on the NHS national booking website.
The vaccination centre at Clacton Hospital is due to reopen Thursday, while the hub at the football stadium should be open on Friday.
Some schools that were open for key worker and vulnerable children have also closed because of the snow, the county council posted on its school closures website.
The yellow warning for snow, which covers Essex and the whole of the eastern side of Great Britain, is expected to be in place until 23:59 GMT.
Essex Highways said gritters were out in the early hours across the county.
EAST: Temperature plummeted briefly to -8.5°C around 2am over snow cover at Houghton Hall in W Norfolk, as the winds became light - however, the breeze increased and by 3am it was back up to -2.1°C— Dan Holley (@danholley_) February 10, 2021
This is the coldest night in the region since late Feb 2018 (Beast from the East) pic.twitter.com/V5zpU0nsR6
Dan Holley, BBC forecaster from Weatherquest, said it would remain cold until the weekend and it could "take some time to shift this snow".
